Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.65

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.65 and traded as low as $50.64. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 25.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

