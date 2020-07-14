Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.32

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $19.24. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 168,381 shares changing hands.

HCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.32.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.5037978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.06 per share, with a total value of C$42,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,600.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

