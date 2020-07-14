SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.41. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 86,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 76.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

