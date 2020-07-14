Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.83. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 98,323 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

