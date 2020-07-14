Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.63

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $9.37. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 11,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.59% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

