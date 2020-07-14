Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “average” rating on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.09.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Analyst Recommendations for Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Composite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Composite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Nasdaq Composite
Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Nasdaq Composite
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
Aegis Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Dare Bioscience
Aegis Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Dare Bioscience
Axovant Gene Therapies Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink
Axovant Gene Therapies Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink
Walmart Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Walmart Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Contrasting ChampionX & Paragon Technologies
Contrasting ChampionX & Paragon Technologies


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report