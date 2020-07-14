Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of PEG opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,982 shares of company stock worth $376,523 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

