Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Nasdaq Composite
Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Nasdaq Composite
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co
Aegis Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Dare Bioscience
Aegis Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Dare Bioscience
Axovant Gene Therapies Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink
Axovant Gene Therapies Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink
Walmart Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Walmart Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Contrasting ChampionX & Paragon Technologies
Contrasting ChampionX & Paragon Technologies


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report