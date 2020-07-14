Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.