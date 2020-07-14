Contrasting ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) & Paragon Technologies (NYSE:PGNT)

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) and Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ChampionX and Paragon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX -57.05% 6.94% 3.41% Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ChampionX and Paragon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paragon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChampionX currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.84%. Given ChampionX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Paragon Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ChampionX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Paragon Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChampionX and Paragon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $1.13 billion 0.61 $52.16 million $0.99 9.04 Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

ChampionX has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Technologies has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChampionX beats Paragon Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc. was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc. engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities. Championx Holding Inc. was formerly known as Nalco Champion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Paragon Technologies, Inc. engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

