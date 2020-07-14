Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Revlon Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Revlon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of REV stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $505.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Revlon has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revlon by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revlon by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

