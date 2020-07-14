Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

