Contrasting Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. County Bancorp pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares County Bancorp and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 9.79% 7.86% 0.89% Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 26.40% 9.56% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for County Bancorp and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 2 2 0 2.50

County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.58 $16.45 million $2.36 8.29 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $123.25 million 3.98 $27.22 million $2.19 13.16

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) beats County Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a total of 37 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George's, Montgomery, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

