USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $8.36. USA Truck shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 16,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAK. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get USA Truck alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $70.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $63,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $110,425 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 45.0% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.