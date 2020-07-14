USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $8.36. USA Truck shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 16,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAK. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $70.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $63,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $110,425 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 45.0% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

USA Truck Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75
USA Truck Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75
USA Technologies Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20
USA Technologies Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43
Xtant Medical Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Xtant Medical Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report