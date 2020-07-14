USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $7.15. USA Technologies shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.