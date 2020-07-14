Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $4.59. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 107,800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

