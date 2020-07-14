BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as high as $13.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 29,100 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 895,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 337,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.