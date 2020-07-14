M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $25,849,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $10,241,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $4,548,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

