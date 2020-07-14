Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Knowles by 670.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knowles by 38.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

