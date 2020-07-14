Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.75.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $344.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.18 and a 200-day moving average of $323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 420,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,908,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

