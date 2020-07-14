INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.62.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.38). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a positive return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

