Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVTI. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 522,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 million, a PE ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

