AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000.

Shares of ANAB opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.93. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

