Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,291.94 ($15.90).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,340 ($16.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,420 ($17.47) to GBX 1,506 ($18.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.57) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Compass Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,176.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,465.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8914.6079437 EPS for the current year.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

USA Truck Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75
USA Truck Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75
USA Technologies Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20
USA Technologies Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43
Xtant Medical Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Xtant Medical Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report