Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,291.94 ($15.90).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,340 ($16.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,420 ($17.47) to GBX 1,506 ($18.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.57) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Compass Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,176.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,465.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8914.6079437 EPS for the current year.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

