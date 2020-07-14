Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

