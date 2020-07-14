Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $19,030,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.