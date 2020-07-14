Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $1,242,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,576,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,061,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.47. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

