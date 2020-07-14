Novartis (NVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

