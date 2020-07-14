International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in International Paper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.