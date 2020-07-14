SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of SLM opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 818,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SLM by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

