China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $12.69. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 922,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.5134 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from China Life Insurance’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

