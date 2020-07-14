Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

