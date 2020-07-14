Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on JACK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

