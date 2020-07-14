Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intersect ENT in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intersect ENT from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

XENT opened at $17.75 on Monday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $587.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 43.72% and a negative net margin of 48.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.