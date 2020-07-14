Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.18. Sharps Compliance shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 89,600 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

The company has a market cap of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of 195.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $60,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5,068.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,905 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

