William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

NYSE MSM opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

