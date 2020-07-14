Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.