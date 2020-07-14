Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.53.
INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities cut Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.
In related news, COO David W. Heard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.98. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.