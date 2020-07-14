Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities cut Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, COO David W. Heard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,674,910 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $6,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 7,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 758,984 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 550,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.98. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

