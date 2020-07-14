Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $602.36 million, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.