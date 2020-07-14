Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$20.22 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.59.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

