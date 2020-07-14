Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of COST opened at $322.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

