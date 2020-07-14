Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of APLE opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

