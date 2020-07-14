FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for BioMerieux in a report released on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78.

Get BioMerieux alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioMerieux in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMerieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66. BioMerieux has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $152.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.50.

About BioMerieux

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.