Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $275.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $249.74 and last traded at $248.38, with a volume of 3441920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.07.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

