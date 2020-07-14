Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Down 9% on Insider Selling

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares fell 9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.49, 4,576,536 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,719,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Specifically, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $244,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $1,363,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,582,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,220,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,539,874 shares of company stock worth $1,047,611,882 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a PE ratio of -24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 775.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 737.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

