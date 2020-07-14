Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as low as $5.71. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 6,800 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 2.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

