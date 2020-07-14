CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $7.66. CSP shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 215,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 5.16% of CSP at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

