Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.50. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

