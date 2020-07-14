Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.08. Spi Energy shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 270,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

