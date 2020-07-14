Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $8.37. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 870 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp makes up approximately 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 6.32% of Magyar Bancorp worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

