Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.13

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.54. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canterbury Park in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

